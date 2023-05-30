Melissa Gilbert was rushed to an emergency room after a bug bit caused her to be diagnosed with cellulitis.

The former “Little House on the Prairie” star, 59, posted a photo May 26 on Instagram that showed an IV inserted into her hand. In her caption, she opened up about how a "flying insect" bit her arm, causing it to become swollen and hot.

"Well that was a fun night in the ER (she said with dripping sarcasm). Two days ago a flying insect (not bee or wasp) bit my arm. By last night my arm was incredibly swollen, red and hot," wrote Gilbert.

The former child star went on to say that she called her dermatologist, who urged her to "hightail it to the ER."

Gilbert said she wanted to wait on the hospital trip but her husband, former "thirtysomething" star Timothy Busfield, insisted.

"After many tests I was diagnosed with an abscess and cellulitis," she wrote. She was given an IV containing the antibiotic clindamycin as well as Benadryl and acetaminophen, she said.

"The lesson — take bug bites seriously!" Melissa Gilbert told fans after a bug bite caused her to be diagnosed with cellulitis. Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

"It immediately started to get better. Still kept me up all night. Starting antibiotics, Benadryl and ibuprofen orally today," added Gilbert.

The "Prairie Tale" author urged her followers to learn from her experience and to seek medical help if a bug bite results in suspicious symptoms. "The lesson — take bug bites seriously! If it swells up like crazy (my whole upper arm was swollen!), don’t wait to get treated, thinking 'It’s just a little bite. How bad can it get?' Go to your dr or urgent care or the ER. I’m serious!" she wrote.

She also referenced her "Little House" character, Laura Ingalls Wilder, to express her appreciation for modern medicine.

"Back in the days of #LauraIngallsWilder, this would’ve meant death or amputation," she wrote. "There’s treatment available. So now I’m going to take my meds and rest like the good bunny I am. Stupid bug bite."

Cellulitis is an infection that causes red, swollen skin and fever, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The infection can be caused by bacteria entering the skin after scratching an itchy bite from various bugs including spiders, ticks, fleas, flies, bedbugs and mosquitoes. The condition is typically treated with antibiotics.

Gilbert concluded her message by thanking the medical team at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, New York. “Going back to bed now,” she wrote, adding several hashtags, including #bugbite #ouch and #itsnotevensummeryet.

Fans popped into the comments of Gilbert's post to let her know they were thinking of her. "Wow, how scary, so glad you have a husband that loves you and insists you went in right away!" wrote one.

"Big time healing energy being sent your way!" wrote someone else.

Many fans shared stories of their own experiences with cellulitis, while others voiced their relief that Gilbert got the quick medical care she needed.

"Red, hot, swollen and painful is always urgent care or ER," wrote someone, adding, "Glad you will be okay!