'My luck hasn't been very good lately': Céline Dion cancels shows to have surgery

Céline Dion is taking a break from her Las Vegas residency in order to undergo ear surgery.
In a Facebook statement posted late Wednesday, the Canadian singer explained she had to correct a condition called Patulous Eustachian Tube that has been affecting her ability to sing and hear:
According to the Dallas Ear Institute, Dion's condition occurs when the Eustachian tube, which connects the middle ear cavity to the throat, does not close correctly.
Dion had also canceled two January shows due to a "lingering cold."
She had previously postponed her residency when she took time to care for her ailing husband René Angélil, who died in 2016.
Concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace are expected to resume on May 22, and those with tickets for the canceled shows will be refunded.
