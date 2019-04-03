Get the latest from TODAY
Celine Dion wants all the people who think she’s lost too much weight to know she’s doing just fine.
The singer, 51, who recently became the latest spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris, admits she’s dropped a few pounds, but adds she is healthy.
“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong,” she told ABC News.
The Grammy winner, who’s had her own residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the last eight years, has taken up ballet, which she credits with giving her such a svelte figure.
“I do this four times a week,” she told People. “People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it.”
Dancing is something that Dion, who lost husband René Angélil three years ago to throat cancer, has always loved. “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” she told People. “It’s a dream. And so hard!”
Whatever she’s doing seems to work for her. “I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded,” she told ABC News. “There’s this power and this strength that comes with that maturity.”
Dion is no stranger to shutting down body shamers. In January, she told The Sun that she has no patience for anyone who wants to chastise her about her body.
“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”