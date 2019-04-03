Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 3, 2019, 12:23 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Celine Dion wants all the people who think she’s lost too much weight to know she’s doing just fine.

The singer, 51, who recently became the latest spokesperson for L’Oreal Paris, admits she’s dropped a few pounds, but adds she is healthy.

L'Oreal Paris celebrates Celine Dion as the brand's newest global spokesperson on March 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

“It’s true that I’m a little thinner. Everything’s fine, nothing’s wrong,” she told ABC News.

The Grammy winner, who’s had her own residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for the last eight years, has taken up ballet, which she credits with giving her such a svelte figure.

Celine Dion at Paris Fashion Week in January. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

“I do this four times a week,” she told People. “People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and (weight loss) comes with it.”

Dancing is something that Dion, who lost husband René Angélil three years ago to throat cancer, has always loved. “Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” she told People. “It’s a dream. And so hard!”

Some fans have expressed concerns about Dion's slim figure. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Whatever she’s doing seems to work for her. “I feel stronger, more beautiful, more grounded,” she told ABC News. “There’s this power and this strength that comes with that maturity.”

Dion credits ballet with helping her lose weight. Marc Piasecki / Getty Images

Dion is no stranger to shutting down body shamers. In January, she told The Sun that she has no patience for anyone who wants to chastise her about her body.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”