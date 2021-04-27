CDC updates outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

Such activities are not considered safe for people who remain unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

This appears to be the CDC's "attempt to provide some reward for people who have been vaccinated, and to help persuade people who still are unvaccinated," said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

But Schaffner added the guidance is so dense that it may be not easy for many people to use it. "This is pretty complicated. You almost have to keep these guidelines with you to figure out, 'can I do this, or can I not do this?'"

"I don't see this being a major driver of change in behavior," said Dr. James McDeavitt, senior vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. "Frankly, I think what we've seen is that the CDC recommendations have sort of followed what the general public is doing and hasn't led what the general public is doing."

Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious disease physician and medical director of the special pathogens unit at Boston Medical Center, told MSNBC Tuesday, "It's important for people to understand how much safer outdoors is compared to indoors."

The CDC needs to "continue to show the importance of indoor masking," Bhadelia said. "We really shouldn't be letting our guard down there."

The guidance cannot account for every scenario or situation for every person, which means many people will still have to use common sense when deciding whether to attend outdoor events, and if so, whether they should be wearing a mask.

People with compromised immune systems, for example, should still protect themselves regardless of their vaccination status, Schaffner said.

What's more, while the COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be extremely effective, they should not be relied upon for absolute protection.

"Why doesn't the CDC say, 'Let's rip off our masks and go back to go into sports arenas and filling up churches'? Because the vaccine is 95% effective, not 100%," McDeavitt said.

More than 7,000 breakthrough infections have occurred among fully vaccinated individuals, according to the CDC — that is, people who became infected despite the vaccine. Most of those infections tend to be mild, and a third never develop symptoms.

As of Tuesday, more than 95 million U.S. adults, or 37%, have been fully vaccinated.

This story was originally published on NBC News.