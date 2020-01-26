CDC confirms 3rd case of new coronavirus in U.S., health officials report

A third case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., this time in Orange County, California, according to local health officials.

In a statement late Saturday night, the OC Health Care Agency said it had received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that "an Orange County, California case has tested positive for the novel coronavirus."

The patient is a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Cases in China have soared to nearly 2,000 in recent days. A handful of other cases have been confirmed in other countries, including Australia, France, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and the U.S.

Health officials in California said the patient is in good condition, and in isolation in a hospital. They declined to provide any more details about the person, but said the risk for transmission in Orange County is low.

Two other cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., one in Everett, Washington, and another in Chicago. Those patients remain hospitalized, but are said to be doing well.

This story will be updated.