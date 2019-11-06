A local television reporter is returning to TV as she recovers from a serious skin condition.

Frances Wang, an anchor for CBS4 in Miami has struggled for months with perioral dermatitis, a condition that left large areas of her face covered in red bumps and a painful, itchy rash.

Wang recently revealed her decision to return to work in a moving Instagram post.

“For 5 months, I saw this skin condition spread all over my face. I was panicking. I tried everything that was supposed to make it better — but it was only getting worse,” she wrote. “These photos are of my face before I came to California and before I head back to Florida. It isn’t the miracle I had prayed for and looked for every morning, but I’m thankful that it’s getting better.”

Wang has dealt with occasional eczema in the past, but she had never experienced this kind of change in her skin. She first opened up about her struggle with perioral dermatitis back in September in an open letter on Instagram.

“I’m honestly terrified of posting these pictures, but I’m also so tired of trying to hide it,” she wrote at the time. “Those of you who know me know that I love feeling free to go anywhere at anytime not dressed up, with no makeup on. Which is why it’s been so hard for me to go from the picture on the left to the picture on the right (what I look like currently).”

She explained that doctors initially did not know the cause of her condition, and said she had been prescribed six different antibiotics and multiple topical creams in an attempt to clear her skin.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Wang revealed that four dermatologists she consulted each believed her condition was primarily caused by steroid creams she had been prescribed for an eczema breakout.

Wang used her experience as an opportunity to warn others of the potential risks of using topical steroids.

“LEFT: my face, no makeup in March after I used a bottle of steroid creams on my face prescribed for my eczema. I had no idea what I was truly putting on my face - no proper instruction and no warnings.⁣⁣ A powerful quick fix,” she wrote on Instagram. “RIGHT: my face, no makeup today after using TWO bottles … I also recently discovered many other people with #TopicalSteroidWithdrawl (theirs are more extreme) who also were not properly diagnosed or warned.⁣⁣”

After taking a month off to recover, Wang says she is excited to return to TV this week. She added that she has been moved by the support she has gotten from her friends, fans and coworkers.

“I’m thankful for all of your messages about seeing improvement — they keep my spirits up when I feel down,” she said. “I’m thankful to have friends remind me of how much beauty they see because of who I am on the inside and encourage me to go out in public! — yes there are days I just want to hide but the more I show my face as it is, the more I feel my confidence coming back.”