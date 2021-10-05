Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida governor, diagnosed with breast cancer

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis has been diagnosed with breast cancer, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a statement Monday.

“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady,” he wrote. “As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”

The governor called his wife a “true fighter” in the statement, saying she will “​​never, never, never give up.” The couple has been married since 2010, and have three children — Madison, Mason and Mamie.

The 41-year-old first lady is a former producer and Emmy award-winning television show host. As first lady, she has worked on multiple initiatives, including “Hope Florida - A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope,” which fosters collaboration between residents, government entities, the private sector and religious and nonprofit groups to help people work toward economic prosperity.

She also spearheaded an initiative in February that partners with professional athletes and teams to help the state's youth tackle the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

