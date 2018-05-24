Luckily, the baby was OK. “The car was still cool and our son was still sound asleep quietly. The paramedics arrived right behind us. They checked his vitals. They should have checked ours,” she said.

Had it not been for her quick reaction time, all may not have been well.

“We’ve all gone back to our cars on hot days and have been barely able to touch the steering wheel,” Selover said. “But, imagine what that would be like to a child trapped in a car seat.”

Heatstroke starts to cause damage when a child’s body temperature rises above 104 degrees.

Selover’s team calculated that a 2-year-old child left in any of the cars in their study would get that hot in an hour in the sun, and within two hours in the shade.

Memory failures happen to everyone

Often, parents whose children die after being left in cars are charged with manslaughter or prosecuted for neglect. But Gene Brewer, an ASU associate professor of psychology who studies memory, says it’s very easy to become distracted.

“Memory failures are remarkably powerful, and they happen to everyone,” he said. “There is no difference between gender, class, personality, race or other traits. Functionally, there isn’t much of a difference between forgetting your keys and forgetting your child in the car.”

Janette Fennell, president and founder of the car safety group Kids and Cars, agrees.

“If it was useful to charge parents, I think these cases might have ended. What people don’t understand is this has everything to do with failure of memory. It’s not a failure of love,” she said.

“It’s convenient for others to blame the parent rather than understand how this really happens,” Fennell added.

“It can and does happen to absolutely anyone.”

That’s why Holley has decided to go public with her story.

“We were never going to tell a living soul that this happened to us,” she said.

“We were so ashamed. We were afraid people would doubt our parenting skills. I felt like, ‘Do I really deserve this gorgeous, gorgeous son?’”

Then tragedy did hit.

“Both our children go to a daycare where our son was in a classroom with a little boy that was 10 days younger than him, and his dad recently drove to work without dropping him off,” Holley said.

“His mom came to pick him up at the end of the day and they said, ‘He’s not here.’”

The baby died, strapped into a rear-facing carseat.

She sobs as she remembers the story.

“It should not be possible that this could happen. We are too technologically advanced to have this kind of thing be possible,” Holley said.

"Who decided it’s more important to not have a dead car battery than have a dead baby?” "Who decided it’s more important to not have a dead car battery than have a dead baby?”

Fennell’s website, KidsAndCars.org, carries stories of children who have died in hot cars and has a page devoted to advice for how to prevent such a tragedy. Her group has helped lobby for legislation requiring back-up cameras and interior trunk releases in cars.

Pressing for car seat alerts

Now the organization is pressing for federal legislation requiring car seat alerts in all new vehicles, so that babies are never left behind by mistake. Two similar bills are being wrapped into driverless car legislation in the House and Senate.

“You can’t buy a car today that doesn’t automatically turn off your headlights or remind you to turn off your headlights. Who decided it’s more important to not have a dead car battery than have a dead baby?” Fennell asked.

In the meantime, her site offers ways to help lower the odds that a child will be forgotten in the back seat of a car.

Get in the habit of always opening the back door to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle.

Put something you'll need like your cell phone, handbag, employee ID or brief case, etc., in the back seat so that you have to open the back door to retrieve that item every time you park.

Keep a large stuffed animal in the child's car seat. When the child is placed in the car seat, place the stuffed animal in the front passenger seat. It's a visual reminder that the child is in the back seat.

Make sure you have a strict policy in place with your childcare provider about daycare drop‐off. Everyone involved in the care of your child should always be aware of their whereabouts

Never leave children alone in or around cars; not even for a minute.

Holley is looking forward to seeing cars equipped with fail-safes to make it impossible to forget a child.

“I have purchased a gorgeous, beautiful minivan that has any technology that a parent could want. And it’s not OK that it doesn’t have the technology to prevent this,” she said.

“It has all the bells and whistles and technology, except what you would need to prevent walking away with a human being in it.”