Carrie Underwood shares update on broken wrist 2 months after fall

share tweet pin email

It's all in the wrist for Carrie Underwood.

The country crooner shared an X-ray showing the progress of her healing wrist with her Instagram followers — celebrating a milestone two months after breaking it in a fall on some steps outside her Nashville home. That terrible tumble also left the 34-year-old "American Idol" alum with a cut face that required at least 40 stitches to suture.

"Last check up on the old wrist this morning!! Thanks, Dr. Wurth and my PT angel, Renee, a.k.a. 'Bulldog' for fixing me up!!! ? I’m good to go!" Underwood captioned the pic. Clearly visible in the image is a metal plate and screws bolted into place on her bone, standard procedure in the case of severe breaks of the wrist.

Underwood is still recovering from the Nov. 10 mishap, which occurred two days after she hosted the Country Music Awards. Her husband, former Nashville Predators star Mike Fisher, was not at home at the time of the accident, but raced to rejoin his wife and their 2-year-old son, Isaiah, after hearing the news.

"The Champion" singer had the presence of mind, though, to keep her sense of humor from being damaged amid the great pain she was experiencing.

"I'll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on," Underwood quipped in a Nov. 15 tweet, after undergoing surgery to put the plate on her wrist.