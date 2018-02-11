share tweet pin email

It’s no secret that a workout buddy can make hitting the gym easier. So it’s no wonder that singer Carrie Underwood, 34, is in such great shape ... she has two of the cutest workout buddies of all!

“My boys make work outs fun (and a bit less productive, but that’s ok)!” the country star captioned an Instagram photo posted on Saturday, in which Underwood and son Isaiah, 2, bust out twin squats.

A second snapshot shows Isiah and dad Mike Fisher, 37, putting in work on a set of push-ups.

This workout looks pretty productive to us!

Underwood has been recovering from a broken wrist caused by a fall she took in November 2017. On January 19, she shared happy news that her wrist was “good to go” ... and it looks like she’s already back in beast mode!

Meanwhile, her husband is gearing up to re-enter the NHL after a brief retirement from the Nashville Predators. And little Isaiah, well he's just trying to keep up with mom and dad.

AP Nashville Predators forward Mike Fisher is honored for his 1,000th NHL hockey game before the first period of a game against the Los Angeles Kings Monday, March 21, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. With Fisher is his wife, singer Carrie Underwood, and their son, Isaiah.

We admire the singer's dedication ... and her toned legs. Clearly, one begets the other. We might have to try out her go-to leg and thigh workout one of these days.

Congratulations on your official return to killing it, Carrie! Not that we expected any less.