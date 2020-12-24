Candace Cameron Bure says she hasn't attended brother Kirk's caroling protests

Candace Cameron Bure has made it clear that she has not attended any of the Christmas caroling events in California led by her older brother, Kirk Cameron, in defiance of the governor's stay-at-home order during the pandemic.

The "Fuller House" star, 44, made her stance clear on the events while also condemning "vile tweets" about her family as her brother, a 50-year-old former "Growing Pains" star, continues to rally maskless people in public places in a state where the virus is surging.

Candace Cameron Bure has made it clear she has not attended any of her brother Kirk's caroling events in defiance of California's stay-at-home order during the pandemic. Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

"I did not attend any recent caroling events," Bure tweeted on Thursday. "Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe."

I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe🎄 — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 24, 2020

Cameron shared videos on his Instagram story Tuesday night of an event at a mall in Thousand Oaks showing a group of mostly maskless people of all ages standing close together and singing "The First Noel."

"In regards to the peaceful protest planned for The Oaks this evening, we do not condone this irresponsible — yet constitutionally protected — event. We share your concern and have notified the Sheriff’s office," the mall said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Cameron confirmed to NBC News that he attended the caroling event and said that all attendees were encouraged to wear masks. He indicated in a recent interview that he plans to continue holding the events.

"I’m looking around in my community and I’m seeing the devastation and the suffering of people whose businesses have been bankrupted," Cameron said in a television interview last week. "People who have been dealing with anxiety, depression; suicide spiking. The abused being quarantined with their abusers and I can’t just ignore that. I love my neighbors and so I want to give them hope."

Cameron's defiance of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order comes as California on Wednesday surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases, becoming the first state to reach that number in the pandemic, according to an NBC News tally.

California has the fastest-growing case rate in the country, averaging more than 43,000 cases a day in the past week. The state has had more than 23,000 deaths from COVID-19 as of Thursday morning and reported on Dec. 17 that its intensive care unit bed capacity is down to 0% in Southern California.