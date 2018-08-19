Candace Cameron Bure gets real about menstrual cups, shares her honest review

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

If you’re like most women, you’ve probably been wondering: What’s the deal with menstrual cups?

Well, "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure is here to tell you all about them.

The actress took to Instagram stories on Saturday to give her a candid review of the newest feminine hygiene product on the market. She described her experience using the device, which is a flexible silicone cup inserted into the vagina to catch the flow of menstrual bleeding.

So what did she think?

In a nutshell: “How did I like the menstrual cup? I loved it,” Cameron-Bure said. “I loved it.”

In an Instagram story, the actress went on to describe her first day with the cup, explaining how, even after a vigorous exercise while filming an episode of "Fuller House," "there was no leakage, no spotting, no nothing."

Bure, who made sure to say that her post was not sponsored, described first hearing about menstrual cups and her reluctance to try one. “That sounds really nasty, and I don’t want a cup up in there,” she recalled.

But, after doing research, she discovered that menstrual cups can be a comfortable and environmentally friendly option for most women.

“You have to find the brand that fits your body,” she explained, describing online quizzes that let women evaluate different brands. “I’m not going back to tampons, just knowing how much better [the cup] feels in my body.”

"I feel like a sex-ed teacher," she laughed.

Menstrual related innovation has boomed over the past few years with new products including eco-friendly tampons, "period underwear" and silicone menstrual cups. Shutterstock

Like any feminine hygiene product, there are risks and considerations: You shouldn’t leave your cup in for more than six hours or use it overnight, and it should be sterilized after each use, doctors say.

While the menstrual cup may not be for everyone, it's a game changer for Bure.

While we don't know which cup Bure used, this one has over 5,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5 star rating. It comes in two sizes, small and large.

TODAY does have affiliate relationships.

And this one is a top seller on Amazon.

Bure also answered questions she was receiving on social media, one of the most popular being: Am I still a virgin if I use a menstrual cup?

"The answer is 'Yes.' Your sexuality is not determined by what type of menstruation device you use," she replied. "It does not affect your sexuality, your virginity."

Bure suggests doing research into if a menstrual cup is right for you. She also added that there are websites that can help you figure out where to start if you're looking for recommendations.

“Don’t be embarrassed to try it,” she encouraged. “It’s also a really good way to understand how your body works.”

“If you don’t have anyone in your life to talk about this with, Mamma Candice is here!”