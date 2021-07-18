Camila Cabello bares her 'belly' in viral video as she embraces 'stretch marks and fat'

Camila Cabello is embracing every part of her body — and she’s encouraging others to do the same.

In a recently posted video on her TikTok page captioned "I luv my body," the pop star says she’s embracing her “curves, cellulite and stretch marks.”

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy and I am wearing a top that shows my belly, and I wasn't tucking it in," the “Havana” singer began, angling the camera down to reveal her short black top, workout pants and exposed midriff.

"I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running. And existing. Like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time.”

The 24-year-old singer initially felt uncertain about her appearance, but says she reminded herself, “being at war with your body is so last season."

She concluded the video, "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."

Cabello ended the clip on a high and silly note by caressing her body while singing lyrics from the Aretha Franklin 1976 classic, “Something He Can Feel.”

The viral video has garnered over 16 million views in a little over 24 hours with nearly 3 million likes. Thousands of users posted in the comment section to thank the former Fifth Harmony member for spreading the body positive message.

“Be grateful for our REAL bodies,” one user commented.

“This made me feel more confident about myself!” responded another.

Camila Cabello at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020. Steve Granitz / WireImage

This isn’t Cabello's first time using her social media platforms to advocate for self-love.

In 2019, she shared an empowering message on her Instagram Stories while celebrating the two-year anniversary of her hit single "Havana."

In her note, Cabello reminded "young girls growing up in an airbrushed world" that many of the photos posted online are edited.

“We have a completely unrealistic view of a woman's body,” she wrote. “Girls, cellulite is normal, fat is normal. It's beautiful and natural.”