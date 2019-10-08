Former “All My Children” star Cameron Mathison, who revealed last month that he had been diagnosed with kidney cancer, says his cancer is now “gone.”

Mathison, who currently co-hosts “Home & Family” on Hallmark Channel, recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor.

“I’m feeling really, really well. It’s three weeks out of surgery and I honestly didn’t even think that I would be feeling up for coming here tonight, to be part of this event,” he told “Extra” at the American Humane Hero Dog Awards in Beverly Hills last weekend while joined at the ceremony by his wife, Vanessa. “The recovery has been great, the surgery went really well, the prognosis is very optimistic.”

Mathison, 50, remains grateful that things are looking up.

“It sounds like it's been a lot of bad news lately, but really I’ve been so lucky and I’ve had a lot of good news through all this journey, so I’m doing great,” he said.

He also explained how doctors performed the surgery.

“They removed the tumor on my right kidney. In doing so they removed part of the kidney itself but left the majority of it, and then when they did the pathology report and they checked the margins around the tumor, all of that was free and clear of cancer, leading them to believe all indications (are) that the cancer is out and gone," he said. "It has not spread to lymph nodes, lungs, any other organs, so I’m cancer-free.”

Mathison also stressed the importance of being proactive when taking care of his health and reminded others to follow his lead.

“I knew my energy was low, I knew these tests didn’t make sense. I’m very in tune with my body and how I feel,” he said. "For many, many years it was just more of an aesthetic thing, but now in the last, like, eight, 10 years, it’s much more of a health journey. And I knew something was up. And just really listen to your body, like, really, you’re your best advocate for your own health and wellness.”