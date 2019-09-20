Cameron Mathison is proudly showing off the scars from his surgery for kidney cancer.

The former "All My Children" star revealed his scars from a procedure to remove a tumor in an Instagram photo on Friday.

"Half of my life I was focused on the aesthetics of my body and about half of my career I spent shirtless... now I proudly bear the scars that made me cancer free," he wrote.

The 50-year-old actor broke the news on his Hallmark Channel show and in an Instagram post last week that he was undergoing surgery after doctors found a tumor on his right kidney during an MRI.

Mathison, who hosts "Home and Family," then passed along the great news in another Instagram post on Wednesday that the surgery went smoothly and the tumor was removed.

He added that he would not not need any chemotherapy or radiation.

"Feeling loved and supported by my family and friends, including each and everyone of you,'' he wrote. "I’ve been very overwhelmed and so grateful for all of the supportive comments and prayers. The surgery went very well. The tumor is gone and I even got to keep 80% of my kidney. We are all optimistic. Keep you updated. So grateful for all of you."