Calling all Start TODAY members. Come walk with us live on TODAY!

Welcome to the Start TODAY Walking Challenge sponsored by Easy Spirit. Sign up for our free Start TODAY newsletter to join the challenge with Al Roker and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox. Then, join us on the Start TODAY Facebook group for tips and motivation, to connect with others following the plan — and to get real-time advice from trainer Stephanie Mansour!

Are you part of the 150,000 Start TODAY members setting — and hitting — new walking goals every month? If you live in the New York City-area and want to be part of one of our Start TODAY Walking Challenge segments, we want to hear from you! You may be contacted for a future segment or digital feature by one of our producers or editors.