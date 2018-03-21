Caitlyn Jenner shares photo showing 'sun damage' removed from nose

According to People magazine, Jenner had a cancerous basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose. It's a common form of skin cancer that's often treated with prescription creams, or, in some cases, surgery.

Another basal cell carcinoma. Thanks to frequent checks & amazing doctors, all's well. Looks worse w the dressing on then off! WEARSUNSCREEN pic.twitter.com/IA7N6Ca3Oe — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 13, 2017

Jenner joins a growing list of celebrities, including Hugh Jackman, who have candidly shared photos of their own sun damage to urge fans to protect themselves from the sun's powerful rays.

Over the years, Jackman has shared photos of lesions on his nose caused by recurring basal cell carcinomas. The actor first noticed a suspicious growth while filming 2014's "X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning, and I thought I’d scratched myself in a fight,” he told TODAY in 2013.

For several weeks, he assumed when his nose was bloodied again that he’d scratched off the scab. But after his makeup artist noticed the growth, his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, stepped in.

“She hounded me to get it checked," said the actor.

The Mayo Clinic says a basal cell carcinoma "appears as a waxy bump" and they tend to occur on skin that is "often exposed to the sun, such as your face and neck." The lesions often recur in the same spot.

Though the lesions can be treated if detected early enough, the clinic issues the same advice Jenner and Jackman urge fans to follow: Wear sunscreen, and get regular checkups if you've experienced a basal cell carcinoma in the past.