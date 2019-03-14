Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 14, 2019, 9:57 PM GMT By Associated Press

Butterball LLC issued a voluntarily recall of more than 78,000 pounds of raw ground turkey products nationwide Thursday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the prepackaged ground turkey was produced on July 7, 2018, and the agency is worried some consumers may still have them in their freezers.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the agency said in a statement. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

The products had a sell- or freeze-by date of July 26, 2018.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are six reported illnesses from the Salmonella Schwarzengrund strain in three states. One person was hospitalized.

The illnesses were reported beginning on Dec. 19, 2018 up to Feb. 2, 2019.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection and local health departments are aiding in the investigation by state health officials. The CDC is also investigating.

The following products are being recalled:

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.

16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.

48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

The products being recalled have establishment number "EST. P-7345" in the USDA mark of inspection. The products were shipped to retail locations nationally.

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illness with symptoms including fever, diarrhea and abdominal cramps.

Butterball is based in Mount Olive, North Carolina.