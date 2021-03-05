Brooke Shields shares update on recovery after breaking leg: 'One step at a time'

Brooke Shields is putting one foot in front of the other, one step at a time.

The 55-year-old actor and former model on Friday shared a video update on her recovery after she recently broke her leg. In the video, Shields can be seen with a medical professional slowly walking up a few stairs, taking her time.

"One step at a time..." she wrote in the caption. "Beginning is Now!"

"Good friends bring you up," the pair discuss as Shields finds her footing on the steps with the help of a cane in her left hand while holding the railing with the right.

Looks like tackling stairs is the newest step forward in her road to recovery. Back in February, Shields took to social media to report that she had broken her femur, the big bone in the thigh. She posted an Instagram video showing herself in the hospital, learning how to walk again with the help of crutches. "Beginning to mend," she wrote in the caption at the time. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward."

Then, a few days later, she opened up on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna for the first time about how it all happened.

"I was on one of those balance boards that I have been doing every day," she explained. "It was just something that I like to do. I've done it on Instagram and I stupidly switched my focus and I flew up in the air and just hit perfectly and snapped my femur, you know, the largest bone in the body."

"I'm focusing on just recovery," she continued. "This is really probably the biggest thing that I have to physically go through, but what am I going to do about it?"

Shields first rose to prominence as a child actor and model in the mid-1970s. She is also known for her work on the NBC sitcom "Suddenly Susan," which aired from 1996 to 2000. She earned two Golden Globe nominations for the title role. Shields is the proud mom of two daughters, Rowan Francis, 17, and Grier Hammond, 14, whom she shares with her husband of nearly two decades, Chris Henchy.