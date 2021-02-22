Brooke Shields is on the road to recovery after breaking her femur and is taking things one step at a time in a video she posted on Instagram. Known for her positive outlook, the 55-year-old star posted a short clip of herself learning to walk again on Sunday and her famous friends and fans all replied with messages of love and support.

"Broke my femur," Shields wrote in the caption of the video which shows her walking on crutches in a hospital gown and no-slip socks. "Beginning to mend. No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward," she posted, adding the hashtag #BeginningisNow.

"Crutches come first," we hear the person helping her with her rehab say.

"And there's only 20 percent weight..." Shields confirms, making sure not to place too much weight on her injured femur. "I dragged, sorry," she apologizes.

Throughout the short video, Shields seems eager to get moving as she learns the correct way to use her crutches.

"One and two," she says as she steps. "One and .. the goal is to bend your knee each time like a little bit just so you're not dragging it, or hitching up your hip, correct?" she asks as she makes her way forward.

"Ouch!!! Speedy recovery! You're one of the strongest gals I know," commented actor Debi Mazar.

"Get better soon!" replied Kyle Richards.

"Oh no!" posted "Odd Mom Out" writer/actor Jill Kargman. "Sending you love, Brooke."

"Brooke!" posted Glenn Close. "So sorry! Courage...it's in your blood," wrote the actor.

Shields did not reveal the cause of her injury but she has been known to post about her love of fitness including the at-home workouts she's been doing during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, she posted a throwback pic of herself in skiing gear.

"#tbt," she captioned the pic, adding a skier emoji.

She's also posted full videos of her at-home workouts with trainer Ngo Okafor.

Here's wishing the star a speedy recovery as she keeps up her incredibly positive outlook!