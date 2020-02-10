Broadway actress Rebecca Luker reveals she has been diagnosed with ALS

Broadway actress Rebecca Luker revealed that she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis last year and plans to "fight and go forward" after learning she has the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Broadway star Rebecca Luker has announced that she has been diagnosed with ALS. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The three-time Tony Award nominee announced the news in a short message on Twitter Sunday.

Hello friends. I have some tough news. Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 9, 2020

Her announcement came after she tweeted last week about supporting a promising drug to fight ALS, which has no cure.

Hi friends. Please visit this website (www.prosetin2020. org) and donate what you can to a promising ALS drug called Prosetin. It’s sponsored by #projectALS and needs to get to as many ALS patients as possible. Please help. — Rebecca Luker (@RebeccaJLuker) February 6, 2020

Luker began her Broadway career as Christine Daaé in "The Phantom of the Opera" in 1988 and was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in "Show Boat" (1995), "The Music Man" (2000) and "Mary Poppins" in 2007.

Her announcement about her diagnosis prompted supportive messages from across the Broadway community, including stars like Jessica Vosk, Mandy Gonzalez, Ann Harada, Patti Murin, Bebe Neuwirth and Kelli O'Hara.

I love you so much. ❤️ — Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) February 9, 2020

Love you Becca! With you. — Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) February 9, 2020

Dearest Becca, obviously the entire theatre community has your back. You are so loved and supported. Hang onto that when you’re feeling particularly scared. Anything’s possible. 💓 — Ann Harada (@annharada) February 9, 2020

Sending you love sister, always.🙏🏻💙 — Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) February 9, 2020

Thinking of you everyday, Becca. And loving you. — Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) February 9, 2020

Colin and I are sending you and Danny all the positive energy and vibes and love we have. You’re a superhero. — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 9, 2020

