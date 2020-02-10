Win a $500 Sephora gift card this Valentine's Day

Broadway actress Rebecca Luker reveals she has been diagnosed with ALS

The announcement by the three-time Tony Award nominee prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from the Broadway community.

/ Source: TODAY
By Scott Stump

Broadway actress Rebecca Luker revealed that she was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis last year and plans to "fight and go forward" after learning she has the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

Broadway star Rebecca Luker has announced that she has been diagnosed with ALS. Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

The three-time Tony Award nominee announced the news in a short message on Twitter Sunday.

"Hello friends. I have some tough news,'' she wrote. "Late last year I was diagnosed with ALS. I have the best medical care in the world and the greatest support. My dear husband Danny has been an angel. I will get well. In the meantime, we fight and go forward. Keep us in your thoughts."

Her announcement came after she tweeted last week about supporting a promising drug to fight ALS, which has no cure.

"Hi friends. Please visit this website (www.prosetin2020.org) and donate what you can to a promising ALS drug called Prosetin,'' she wrote. "It’s sponsored by #projectALS and needs to get to as many ALS patients as possible. Please help."

Luker began her Broadway career as Christine Daaé in "The Phantom of the Opera" in 1988 and was nominated for Tony Awards for her performances in "Show Boat" (1995), "The Music Man" (2000) and "Mary Poppins" in 2007.

Her announcement about her diagnosis prompted supportive messages from across the Broadway community, including stars like Jessica Vosk, Mandy Gonzalez, Ann Harada, Patti Murin, Bebe Neuwirth and Kelli O'Hara.

"Colin and I are sending you and Danny all the positive energy and vibes and love we have,'' Murin wrote. "You’re a superhero."

