Brittany Mahomes is doing "great" since she fractured her back.

The wife of Patrick Mahomes gave her fans an update on her health during a recent interview with E! News.

"I'm doing great," she said. "I'm living my best life. My back is no longer broke, so that's good. But yeah, I'm still in the gym. I've finally, I think, fully recovered and am back to doing the things that I've always been able to do. Just staying on top of my health and being active and healthy for my kids and my dogs is super important to me."

In March, Mahomes revealed she fractured her back when she shared a message to her fans on her Instagram Story.

“Just a daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously,” she wrote at the time. “From: A girl with a fractured back."

Mahomes shares her two kids, Sterling Skye and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, with Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany Mahomes and their kids. @patrickmahomes via Instagram

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a person's pelvic floor muscles help stabilize their core while assisting with essential bodily functions. These types of muscles can weaken over time due to childbirth, injury or the normal aging process. That's why it's important to exercise your pelvic floor muscles from time to time.

In a recent Instagram post, Mahomes opened up about motherhood when she shared a beautiful picture of her family in matching outfits.

She said, "Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have. I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. 🥹 they make life fun & entertaining to say the least 😂🤍 they have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

"Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine 🙏🏻🫶🏼 And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day," she continued. "I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life🙌🏼🤍."