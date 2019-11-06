It's hard to believe, but apparently even Britney Spears struggles with her confidence.

The "Make Me ..." singer, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of herself doing several yoga poses to strengthen her back. In the caption, she explained that she has poor posture because of "self-esteem problems."

"Body language is everything! The way you speak to yourself and carry yourself can affect your mood ... I have self-esteem problems so I slouch," wrote the Grammy winner.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"These poses help me every day become stronger and it’s quite fun doing them ... I feel so different every time I do it, cause I’m not used to the feeling of my back being out!!!!" she added.

The short clip finds the mom of two talking to the camera while sporting a blue bikini.

"So basically what I’m going to do today with my gym coach is basically arch my back," she explains. "By hanging upside down, it opens my back and enables me to breathe better and to open up and to feel better. So, here I go."

Next, fans see the star and her trainer flexing through a few yoga poses. As her trainer lies on the ground, Spears balances herself on his hands and feet and arches away.

Click or swipe right to see a photo of Spears stretching out her entire body while balancing only on her trainer's feet.

The video is just the latest from the super-fit singer, who's shared glimpses of her fitness routine for years. Earlier this week, Spears posted another upbeat clip of herself working out on a sunny patio. Spears, in cute polka-dot shorts, zips through various yoga poses and strength-training exercises.

"Thank God for Mother Nature ... she’s my best friend at the moment," she wrote in the caption, adding, "My normal yoga and weights routine always gets me going!!!!! Great day !!!!!!!