Bride battling cancer refuses to change wedding date: 'We're not giving in'

To celebrate the end of chemo, Long treated herself to a photo shoot that showed her with a bald head and pink boxing gloves, and used those pictures for her online dating profile. Bank, who owns a karate school, was intrigued.

“Just the fact that she was smiling amid everything going on and willing to put herself out there — I thought she was someone who had to have a love for life,” he recalled. “I kept going back and looking at the photos over and over again.”

Long was considered to be cancer-free from April 2015 to August 2017. She and Bank both love travel and adventure. Courtesy Laurin Long

He sent her a message and they had a coffee date the next day. It was a match: They both loved travel and adventure. And there was a lot to celebrate: Tests showed Long had no evidence of disease. Long, a sunny presence who calls herself the “polka dot queen” because polka dots make her happy, was in high spirits.

Still, as Long and Bank fell in love, they remained vigilant. Cancer had already devastated her family: her mom died of pancreatic cancer when Long was 17; her father died of colon cancer when she was 22.

“We focused on doing amazing adventures and travel, knowing that there was a chance that this could come back,” Bank said. “Of course, we hoped that it wouldn’t, but we tried to figure out that balance of: We do need to plan for the future, but we need to make sure that every single day counts.”

They took a cruise to the Bahamas, vacationed in Cancun and traveled all over the country. In June 2017, the couple got engaged in Niagara Falls. Long had done a triathlon the weekend before. Everything was going well.

Long and Bank have tried to travel as much as they can to make the most of their time together. Courtesy Laurin Long

Ominous symptoms

Then, last August, Long started having back pain severe enough to end up in the emergency room. Doctors thought it was just muscle spasms and sent her home with muscle relaxers and pain pills, but she felt like her bones were breaking. More scans and tests revealed the breast cancer had come back, spreading to her bones and liver.

“We were terrified,” Bank said. That’s when doctors started telling them to move up their March 24 wedding. But the couple stood firm, refusing to be scared into changing their plans. It’ll be OK, Bank told Long.

Long started chemotherapy again, but in December, new scans revealed the cancer had also spread to her lungs. Her only option then was to take part in an aggressive clinical trial. Since the start of the year, she’s been receiving two chemotherapy drugs and two immunotherapy drugs. The results so far show it’s working: Scans done this week showed both of the tumors doctors have been tracking have shrunk, Long wrote on her Facebook page. The rest of the metastatic spots are too small to measure and are stable.

Long is on "cloud 15" after the news and the wedding.

"I try to find something good in every day," Long said. Courtesy Tiffany Ellis Photography

“I’m so glad we waited (for the wedding) and did it on our terms. We were able to do what we wanted,” Long said.

“We’re going to continue to live and travel and do everything we want to do as long as we can,” Bank added. “We decided we were always going to focus on quality over quantity.”

Long doesn’t ask for timelines; she just asks if she can go on the next trip or adventure, she said. The dream destination now is Italy in September to celebrate her 30th birthday.

