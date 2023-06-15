Shannen Doherty shares video before surgery to remove tumor from her head: ‘I am petrified’

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Shannen Doherty is continuing to share her cancer journey with her fans.

The actor, who has stage 4 breast cancer, shared a video on June 14 from January, where she was about to be wheeled into surgery to get a tumor removed from her head.

"I am clearly trying to be brave but I am petrified," she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. "The fear was overwhelming to me."

The video showed Doherty in a hospital gown and surgical bonnet before a surgery she had on Jan. 16.

"Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her," she said. "Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore. This is what cancer can look like."

Last week, Doherty shared another video of herself undergoing radiation for brain metastases. The condition occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"On January 5th, my ct scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterdays video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain," she wrote, referring to a video she posted on June 5.

Her first round of radiation took place on Jan. 12, Doherty said.

"My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like," she said.

The "Charmed" actor was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, before it went into remission in 2017. She announced the disease had returned as stage 4 in 2020.

Doherty recently shared she was "feeling great" during a panel with her "Charmed" co-stars in March, according to People.