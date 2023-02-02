More than 8,000 Peloton riders showed up for the livestream of the first class Leanne Hainsby taught since she publicly shared her breast cancer diagnosis.

The 35-year-old cycling instructor posted a series of Instagram photos on Feb. 1 of herself in the studio and penned a thankful message to the people who have reached out with their support.

"I felt the love today," Hainsby wrote. "Honestly, I felt really apprehensive ahead of todays ride. It’s a big platform and I’ve allowed myself to be vulnerable with you all, and today felt a bit like my first day at school, and that’s all a lot for so many reasons, but you know what, this was a milestone that felt so far away at one point, and here I am on the other side of it."

Hainsby was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2022 after discovering a lump in her breast. She continued to teach classes but kept the news private. She publicly opened about her health in an Instagram post on Jan. 27, where she encouraged people to self-examine and trust their gut.

In her post from her "first class back," Hainsby shared a photo of herself on a Peloton bike, as well as a selfie with her fiancé and fellow instructor Ben Alldis.

In the caption, Hainsby said that more than 8,500 Peloton riders attended her class, which was a themed ride celebrating the music of Niles Rodgers.

"Your kindness, and your support is beyond anything I could’ve imagined, and to have over 8.5k of you joining LIVE, and showing each other love in the moment is what it’s all about," she said in the caption. "On the bike, it’ll always be about YOU, and I’m so happy we got to sparkle together today."

Peloton's Ally Love commented, "It was so good!," on Hainsby's post in all caps, adding a heart eyes emoji.

Jess Sims wrote, "Best class. Love you and your endless sparkle!!!!!!!!!!"

Alldis also posted in honor of his partner's milestone, writing, "The Queen of sparkle is back."

"I could not have been prouder of you today @leannehainsby," Alldis wrote. "To get up there and shine brighter than ever before with everything going on and with an artist series ride that was literally made for you in @nilerodgers. You brought all the Chic and all the sparkle to that ride & playlist and showed up as your superstar self as always. You bloody smashed it!"