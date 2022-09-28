IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is coming — and sooner than you think

Katie Couric reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

The former TODAY anchor shared that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June and has been getting radiation treatments after undergoing surgery.
Former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric shared that she is being treated for breast cancer after being diagnosed in June.
Former TODAY co-anchor Katie Couric shared that she is being treated for breast cancer after being diagnosed in June.katiecouric via Instagram
By Scott Stump

Katie Couric has shared that she is being treated for breast cancer after being diagnosed in June.

The former TODAY co-anchor shared her journey in a first-person essay on her Katie Couric Media website after revealing in an Instagram post on Sept. 28 that she has breast cancer.

"Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States," she wrote on Instagram. "On June 21st, I became one of them. As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram."

Couric, 65, details in her essay how she reacted after learning on her eighth wedding anniversary in June that she had breast cancer.

"I felt sick and the room started to spin," she wrote. "I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."

What cancer survivors want people to know about their experience and needs

Oct. 22, 202105:09

She wrote that she underwent surgery in July and began radiation treatments on Sept. 7.

Her journey has also motivated her to urge other women to make sure to get their regular exams.

"Please get your annual mammogram," she wrote. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 