Katie Couric reveals she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Katie Couric has shared that she is being treated for breast cancer after being diagnosed in June.

The former TODAY co-anchor shared her journey in a first-person essay on her Katie Couric Media website after revealing in an Instagram post on Sept. 28 that she has breast cancer.

"Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States," she wrote on Instagram. "On June 21st, I became one of them. As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram."

Couric, 65, details in her essay how she reacted after learning on her eighth wedding anniversary in June that she had breast cancer.

"I felt sick and the room started to spin," she wrote. "I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head."

She wrote that she underwent surgery in July and began radiation treatments on Sept. 7.

Her journey has also motivated her to urge other women to make sure to get their regular exams.

"Please get your annual mammogram," she wrote. "I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening."

