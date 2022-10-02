Katie Couric breast cancer diagnosis inspires actor Jenny Mollen to get mammogram

Actor Jenny Mollen is showing everyone just how important it is to take care of their health.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Mollen, 43, shared a video of herself getting a mammogram after Katie Couric reminded her that it was time for her appointment.

“I’m here to get my annual mammogram because Katie Couric texted me and told me it was time," Mollen said in a video that she shared on her Instagram story. "I am a month late. I’m usually early, I’m usually all over this s---, but this is like the scariest day of the year for me. I always freak out."

Mollen noted that her husband, Jason Biggs, drove her to her appointment like he always does. But since he tends to have a hard time finding parking, he normally stays in the car.

Once inside the doctor's office, Mollen took a video of herself getting her mammogram. After it was all over, she shared the results with her 431,000 followers on Instagram and it came back negative.

Instagram/Jenny Mollen

“I made it, guys. I’m done,” Mollen said in another video posted on social media. “I had my boobs smashed and then I also did the ultrasound because I have something called dense breasts, so I always do an ultrasound too. I would highly recommend an ultrasound."

Mollen also revealed that she has cysts in her breasts. However, her doctor told that she has nothing to worry about.

"He says, 'every other person has cysts,' so I guess that's also normal," she said while in her car.

After revealing earlier this week that she was being treated for breast cancer following her June diagnosis, Couric, 65, shared on Instagram how "proud" she was of Mollen for getting her breasts checked.

“Love you @jennymollen 💗💗,” the former TODAY co-anchor wrote. “SO proud of you for going to get checked! Xoxo #iscreenyouscreen.”

In a personal essay posted on Sept. 28, Couric wrote, “Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening.”

On July 14, Couric underwent a lumpectomy at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Though doctors said she could forego chemotherapy because the likelihood of her cancer returning is low, Couric still has to undergo radiation treatments. She began Sept. 7.