‘Home Edit’ star Clea Shearer describes latest chemo treatment as 'a living hell'

Clea Shearer is fighting on.

The Home Edit co-founder and Netflix star is sharing the agony that accompanied her latest chemotherapy treatment in her fight against breast cancer. On Tuesday, she posted a photo her mother took of her at the hospital after her fourth round of chemo last week.

“It struck me that I never realized my nurses are in full hazmat suits while they administer my toxic treatment. I’ve clearly been there each time, yet it never sunk in,” Shearer reflected in her Instagram post. “When she sent me this picture, my reaction to the drugs finally made sense. I wanted my own hazmat suit … I didn’t want this in my body. Surely there was another way.”

“There wasn’t. There isn’t,” she added, sharing how she spent the weekend “in more agony than I hope anyone ever has to endure.”

“My bones hurt, my skin hurt, it was hard to walk, hard to see, hard to eat. I couldn’t keep my eyes open, but I also couldn’t sleep. It was nothing short of a living hell with no escape,” she wrote about her symptoms.

However, when she woke up on Monday, she felt so much better that she “almost cried.”

“I was out of the woods, turned a corner, was on the other side of the mountain — and every other euphemism you can find for being effing DONE with the worst thing I’ve ever experienced,” she wrote.

The professional organizer noted that it’s been four months since her diagnosis, and listed all that's happened during that time.

“I’ve had a bilateral mastectomy, a subsequent surgery, and endured the harshest chemo around,” she continued, sharing how she still has another four-plus months of chemo to go. “12 weeks of Taxol chemo and 5 weeks of radiation.”

She concluded her message by thanking her followers for being on this journey with her. And while some days “it feels impossible,” they get her through it all.

It was in April that Shearer announced that she had stage 2 cancer. At the time, she described how months earlier she found a lump and pushed to get a mammogram. It led to an emergency triple biopsy and the discovery of two tumors.

“I’d be in a really different place right now if I’d postponed what I knew was something,” Shearer told TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie in June. “I didn’t know it was going to be cancer, but I felt something. If I hadn’t done that, I have no idea what stage my cancer would be in.”

“I think that one thing that I have realized about breast cancer is it really attacks your femininity in such ways that we don’t even know that we’re attached to,” she said. “But, you know, there are other things that are really beautiful about it, too. All my scars feel like strength. They feel like battle wounds.”