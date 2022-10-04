After breast cancer diagnosis, Clea Shearer finally meets other patients who’ve helped her

A breast cancer diagnosis can feel isolating, but a patient's journey with the illness doesn't have to be.

“As you’re going through something so brutal like chemo, everyone in your life wants to help,” Clea Shearer, co-founder of “The Home Edit" who was diagnosed with breast cancer in April, explained on TODAY in a recent interview. “But there’s nothing quite like someone who’s actually been through it or going through it at the same time.”

Earlier this year, Shearer’s breast cancer diagnosis thrust her into the challenging territory of doctors’ visits and chemotherapy. However, as she began to dip her toes into treatment, Shearer discovered a support system that helped her through periods of uncertainty, pain and isolation.

As time stretched, the group of women began to talk daily, turning to each other for answers about upcoming regimens, what to expect when it came to hair loss, and for support when some days felt impossible.

Although the group of women talk daily, up until recently, they had never met in person.

During Shearer’s exclusive interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, the expert home organizer met up with two women from her group who became her backbone on the road to healing.

Amy Jethway is a New Jersey-based biotech sales account manager. She was 42 when she discovered a lump on vacation and was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks after Shearer.

Maria Boschetti, 42, who works in public relations in California, was diagnosed for the first time when she was 25.

“I was so young the first time I was diagnosed. And I didn’t have anybody to talk to,” Boschetti explained. “You don’t process those emotions when you don’t have someone to talk to or ask questions. ... I was just texting Clea last night, 'I feel like you are this light of sunshine that's bringing the last eight years back in me.'"

“She’s taken so many copious notes,” Shearer said of Boschetti, who has survived breast cancer three times in total. “So if I just say — if I whip out any side effect, she’s, like, 'Boop, Boop, Boop. Page eight.’ She’s, like, ‘You’ll get over that real soon.’”

Shearer and Jethway first connected during the former’s fourth round of AC chemotherapy, an intravenous treatment that uses two chemotherapy drugs. Shearer began her first round of chemotherapy in May.

“I reached out to (Shearer) during (her) fourth AC,” Jethway explained during the interview. “When (she) felt really horrible, and she was so available to me. That was really overwhelming to me because I was about to start my chemo journey.”

What’s next for these women's health is unclear. Still, as Shearer noted, they’re confident that the road ahead will include each other.

“You go through life, and certain people enter it for a reason,” Shearer told Kotb. “I consider you one of those people too, Hoda. And I don’t lose friends. I only make them. So we’ve been through something really incredible together, and also a little earth-shattering — a lot earth-shattering. So yeah (they’re) stuck with me.”