Actor Benjamin Bratt shared details about his wife’s breast cancer diagnosis to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings.

The “DMZ” star, 58, shared during the 3rd hour of TODAY that his wife, actor and former model Talisa Soto, 54, discovered she had breast cancer during the pandemic.

“This is something I typically would keep close-held, but through the pandemic, through self-exam and then by going to her yearly mammogram, she discovered that she was positive for breast cancer,” he said.

He added that his wife wanted him to share her story to remind other women “that it’s important to get your screenings yearly, that you have to self-advocate for yourself and take care of yourself. Not just eating well, but you have to get to the doctor and make these exams a part of your regular life.”

Bratt, who is known for his roles in “Law & Order” and “Dolores,” also gave an update on his wife’s condition.

“She’s doing great,” he said. “The medication rocks the hormonal system a little bit but the good news is, she was found to be cancer-free at this point. So we’re just on guard to make sure it doesn’t come back.”

He added that her experience with cancer made him more proactive about monitoring his own health.

After her diagnosis, “I immediately got on getting my colonoscopy, which I had held off for too many years,” he said. “So it’s something to be thoughtful about.”

The American Breast Cancer Foundation says women should begin examining their own breasts beginning in their 20s, and should check with a medical professional that they are doing self-exams correctly.

The organization also says women in their 20s and 30s should have their breasts clinically examined as part of their yearly health check-up.

In addition, women over 40 should have an annual mammogram, an X-ray of the breast that can detect lumps that you may not be able to see or feel. These mammograms might still be complemented by clinical breast exams.

Bratt and Soto tied the knot in 2002 and share two children, Sophia, 19, and Mateo, 16.

Bratt opened up about his love for his wife of two decades on TODAY.

“My wife Talisa is very easy to love. First of all, she is, like, from another planet beautiful,” he said.

“She is the only woman I’ve ever met who actually, like, ‘vogues’ in her sleep. I’ll wake up in the morning and I wipe the drool off my face, and I look over at her on the pillow and she’s like this,” he joked, striking a model-esque pose.

He added that Soto is “as beautiful inside as out.”

“She’s truly an amazing woman,” he said.