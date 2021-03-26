Bravo star Fredrik Eklund is celebrating 160 days of sobriety and feeling "amazing."

The Swedish-born realtor, who's one of five New York-based brokers featured on "Million Dollar Listing New York," shared a photo of himself Thursday on Instagram to mark the occasion.

In his caption, Eklund, 43, who referred to himself as a "high-functional addict," revealed how much better his life has been since he quit drinking.

"Today marks 160 days sober and it feels amazing. The basic stuff is that I have more energy and clarity, look and feel younger, sleep better with less stress and no anxiety. My body is singing, not aching," he wrote.

"I was a high-functional addict as many of us are, and it took me a while to realize and admit that," Eklund continued, noting that though the decision to quit booze "wasn't easy," it proved to be very "freeing."

"The pressure was off in a way," Eklund explained. "The pressure of not being honest. The pressure of often putting up a facade. The pressure and pain of not trusting myself towards the end."

Eklund, who shares 3-year-old twins, Milla, and Frederik Jr., with husband Derek Kaplan, went on to say that after more than five months of sobriety, he feels optimistic about life.

"The world is huge and full of possibilities. I don’t worry about the future like I used to. I don’t question my ability as a father the way I used to," he wrote, adding that he was surprised to find he's "actually more fun" as a sober person.

Eklund also revealed in his post that he's noticed his sobriety can make others uncomfortable. But he's chosen to focus on his own journey, and perhaps inspire others who want to be sober, too.

"When you’ve stop drinking, people around you can get defensive as in ‘well I don’t have a problem, I don’t even drink that much,’ as if I’m critiquing them. I’m not. This is about me. Sharing my reality and hoping to inspire those who need it," he wrote.

"I guess a new chapter is starting for me now," he concluded. "Life 2.0 — a life that’s bigger than alcohol. I’m excited to see where it brings me. Thank u all for supporting me."

The reality star first revealed his decision to quit drinking in an Instagram post in January.

Next to a gallery of pics of him holding daughter Milla, the Bravo star announced that he was "77 days sober."

"Alcohol took more than I it gave me towards the end. And this comes from a guy who has his own wine. Today I have 77 days sober and couldn’t be more grateful to the people who influenced me to get here," he shared.

"Its true what they say: it’s not easy but totally worth it," he added. "I’m not going to oversell you on it but it is night and day. This morning I started 2021 in the most beautiful sunrise with a clear mind and body. And hopefully every morning for the rest of my life, a life that’s more rewarding without it."

