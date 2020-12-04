Dr. Anthony Fauci says the surge in coronavirus cases related to gatherings and travel over the Thanksgiving holiday may not be felt for weeks and could run right into the Christmas season.

"May be a little bit of blip (right now), but we don't expect to see the full brunt of it between two and three weeks following Thanksgiving, so I think we have not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak," Fauci told Savannah Guthrie on TODAY Friday. "That's the concerning thing because the numbers in and of themselves are alarming, and then you realize that it is likely we'll see more of a surge as we get two to three weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday."

The U.S. set a daily record for COVID-19 deaths with 2,802 on Thursday, which also marked the third straight day with more than 2,000 deaths, according to an NBC News tally. More than 205,000 cases were reported nationwide Thursday, which marked the single-day high of the pandemic, and Fauci fears it could only get worse as we hit the upcoming Christmas season.

"The thing that concerns me is that abuts right on the Christmas holiday as people start to travel and shop and congregate, so that's the reason why we plead with them to please, as best as you can, uniform wearing of masks, keep distances to the best possible way you can, avoid crowds in congregate settings, particularly indoors, and if you are indoors in that circumstance, always wear your mask," he said.

