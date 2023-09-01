Boy, 12, dies after he was forced to run in gym class in extreme heat, family says

A 12-year-old boy in Southern California passed out and died after he was forced to run in high temperatures at school during physical education class, his family says.

Yahshua Robinson suffered a medical emergency Aug. 29 while running during P.E. at Canyon Lake Middle School, in Lake Elsinore, California, reported NBC Los Angeles. The temperature at the time was in the low to mid-90s.

Yahshua's aunt, Amarna Plummer, told the outlet that her nephew was told to run because he failed to dress properly for P.E. She said other students said he began to feel sick.

TODAY.com contacted the school asking for details about Yahshua's clothing in gym class and if he was forced to run but has not heard back.

“He was reaching out to the teacher, saying he needed some water,” Plummer said she learned from students' accounts. “He said he couldn’t breathe. He was telling the kids this as he realized the adults weren’t paying him any attention.”

Plummer said Yahshua passed out, and emergency responders arrived on the scene. He was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Loma Linda University Medical Center — Murrieta, according to a record from the Riverside County Sheriff.

According to a GoFundMe set up by Plummer, Yahshua "succumbed to cardiac arrest at the hospital."

“Why would you have a child in his clothes — if he didn’t dress out — running a field?” Plummer said.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told TODAY.com in a statement that the cause of death is still pending, and the investigation is ongoing, so "no further details are available at this time." The statement added that "deputies were dispatched to the 33000 block of Canyon Hills Road regarding a juvenile medical aid. Deputies, along with CalFire, arrived at the location. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced deceased."

A spokesperson for the Lake Elsinore Unified School District confirmed to NBC News in a statement that a student had died "due to a medical emergency on one of our LEUSD campuses," but did not provide further details about the child's death when asked.

The principal of Canyon Lake Middle School, Gil Rodriguez, also shared a statement with NBC News.

"I can confirm that the student was on campus when they showed signs of physical distress, and that our teaching staff took prompt action to address the student and called emergency services who were on campus within minutes," Rodriguez said. "I provide this information to emphasize to our students and families that if ever a student were to demonstrate need for attention, we will respond promptly to their needs and we will contact the family."

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and our school community," Rodriguez continued in the statement. "This is a time of great sorrow for the entire community. To assist one another through this devastating loss, our Mental Health Team is providing grief counseling and resources to students and staff.”