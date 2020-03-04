Boxer Tyson Fury lost 125 pounds in 2 years – here's how he did it

Tyson Fury is the No. 1 heavyweight in the world after defeating Deontay Wilder last month. But the 31-year-old from England hasn’t always felt like a champion.

In his book, "Behind the Mask: My Autobiography," Fury wrote in the past he was dealing with mental issues and addiction, which caused his weight to soar to 400 pounds. He struggled to run to the end of his block.

“Been an amazing comeback over the last 2 years,” Fury wrote in an Instagram post on Feb. 29. “Thank you for the support.”

To demonstrate how far he has come, Fury shared a collage of his incredible physical transformation. In the first photo, the 6-foot-9 athlete is seen at his heaviest with belly rolls. The most recent picture shows him looking ripped at approximately 275 pounds.

Fury initially lost weight using “dirty keto” which follows the regular ketogenic low-carb, high-fat concept, but it allows for processed and packaged foods such as bacon and mayonnaise.

Though Fury was pleased with the results aesthetically, he felt sluggish. So, in January he teamed up with fighter Conor McGregor's nutritionist George Lockhart.

“Tyson is a freaking Lamborghini and we fuel it up the right way,” Lockhart told TODAY Health.

To help Fury prepare for the big match against Wilder, Lockhart, who lives in Georgia, temporarily relocated to the boxer’s training camp in Las Vegas. Each day, Lockhart would prepare a minimum of five meals focused on anti-inflammatory foods such as salmon and turmeric curry.

“I was making sure he was getting his micronutrients, vitamins and minerals,” Lockhart explained. “Nothing was processed. I don’t want that stuff in his system. Everything he ate was organic and grass-fed.”

Lockhart also broke Fury of his soda habit. “Diet Coke doesn’t have any calories, but it does have a lot of things that are going to cause inflammation,” Lockhart said.

Fury noticed a difference in his performance almost instantly, and so did his team.

“His conditioning coach was like ‘He is recovering so quickly. This is the best I’ve ever seen him.’ And his masseuse was like, ‘Bro, I would have to work on him every single day and now it’s like twice a week,’” Lockhart raved.

But the ultimate compliment came from Fury himself after he ended Wilder’s five-year reign as World Boxing Council heavyweight champion on Feb. 23.

“That night he came up to me and said, ‘I felt so strong in there. I felt like I could keep going,’” Fury recalled. “It was really gratifying. That was pretty awesome."