What happens when a body-positive influencer loses weight?

Brittani Lancaster hadn't noticed she'd lost weight until she began receiving comments about it on her TikTok videos.

Only three years had passed since the 25-year-old began sharing her struggle with severe restriction, anorexia and binge-eating disorder. Lancaster had hoped posting candid videos would inspire people going through similar experiences, which is exactly what happened.

"I think that people resonated with my content from the get-go because I'm always honest. I'm an open book. Maybe I put a little bit too much online of my life, but I really just don't have a lot of things that I'm not comfortable talking about," the influencer tells TODAY.com.

“When I realized how much my content helped people, I was like, ‘Wow, I just want to continue to share,” she adds.

Brittani Lancaster's followers were the first people to point out to her that she'd lost weight. They noticed before she did. Courtesy Debra Lancaster

A flood of negative comments

A few months ago, Lancaster opened up to her followers about getting back into exercise. But for people with eating disorders or disordered eating, working out can be a triggering subject, Lancaster says, adding that you need to make sure you're listening to your body and showing up because you want to — not because you feel you have to.

And that's exactly what Lancaster was doing. She grew "into a smaller body" as a result, and while she didn't notice at first, her followers did, which was the "craziest part," she says. (Lancaster prefers to avoid the terms "losing weight" or "weight loss," as they can be triggering to some people.)

"I started to see comments on my TikTok videos, (and) I started asking myself, ‘Oh is my body changing?’ and ‘Is there something I need to address to my followers?’” Lancaster recalls.

Learning how to discuss her unintentional weight loss as someone who promotes body positivity has been a challenge. She, like other influencers in the space, struggles with online negativity and how to talk about her body without triggering her followers. And while Lancaster doesn't know the right answer, she says that staying true to herself and being honest with her community is key.

“To share your life online, it takes so much vulnerability, but vulnerability changes the world. That’s how we connect with other humans. If you’re not vulnerable with somebody, how do you connect with them?” she says.

When people began commenting about Lancaster’s weight loss, the first thing she asked herself was if she was OK. She says that for people going through eating disorder recovery, losing weight can feel like you’re doing something wrong.

"That was my biggest thing — ‘Whoa, am I OK? Is everything OK?’” she says.

But after checking in with herself, she realized recovery was going great — even better than she thought.

"When I went through my list of, 'OK, are we intuitive eating?' 'Are we intuitive exercising?' 'Are we practicing like self-love?' 'Are we working on all these different things?' I was like, 'Life is great, things are going well. I guess I just need to find a better fitting size clothes for my body,'" she adds.

As someone who knows what it’s like to hit rock bottom with an eating disorder, Lancaster struggled when people questioned whether she was OK just because her body changed.

"When I had my eating disorders, my health was horrible. Half of my hair fell out, I was vitamin deficient, I was sent to the emergency room multiple times, I had no energy. My self-worth and self-believe had never been lower in my entire life," Lancaster says.

"I know what it looks like and what it feels like to be sick and to look sick. When all the comments are flooding in like, 'You're so sick,' 'You look unwell, 'You look like you're struggling,' 'You look like your relapsing,' 'You look like you're in denial,' it hits in the deepest part of your core," she adds.

Body positivity vs. thinness

The impact of a white body-positive influencer losing weight extends beyond how their followers may receive the change, says Chrissy King, the creator of The Body Liberation Project.

“In all different types of ways, bodies change — that is what bodies do and that’s completely normal," King tells TODAY.com.

But if they change so much that they start to embody a traditional Western beauty standard — i.e., thin — then it gets "tricky" to still exist in the body-positive space, she says.

“If you’re living in a thin white body, your experience in the world is not the same as someone who’s living in a fat body or brown body or trans body,” she adds.

That's why she believes it’s important for body-positive influencers who lose weight to remember who the body-positive space was created by and for — people with marginalized bodies, especially Black and brown folks, King says.

Essentially, yes, you can still be a body-positive influencer if you lose weight, but thin white women should try to avoid distracting from the voices of people with marginalized bodies, King advises.

Mik Zazon hid her body on social media after losing weight because she no longer felt sure of her place in the body-positive community. Courtesy Mikayla Zazon

Mik Zazon, another social media influencer, is also learning how to continue to show her followers body positivity after losing weight.

Zazon’s struggled with three different eating disorders — orthorexia, bulimia and binge-eating disorder — along with post-traumatic stress disorder from an abusive relationship. While recovering, she gained more than 60 pounds and began sharing her story online.

Zazon tells TODAY.com that she still lives with chronic health issues and has had to change her diet as a result, and she’s also finding love in moving her body again after years of recovery — all of which has led to weight loss.

“I obviously did not intentionally lose weight at all. It just happened with my life,” Zazon says, adding that she tries to live in a space of “body neutrality. ... Your body is going to shift, expand, shrink through seasons of life and as priorities change.”

Many of her followers, however, had a less neutral reaction to her changing body. Some wondered if she was struggling with eating disorders again; others asked her to simply acknowledge her smaller size. A third group told her she shouldn't be sharing her thin body and that she "should put trigger warnings on everything."

"I’ve been hiding my body because I’m not sure how to move forward in this space," Zazon reflects. "I’m struggling with it."

She's still not sure of the best way to move forward sharing her journey with her body, and receiving comments that her body needs a trigger warning can be hurtful.

"When I receive comments like that, because I’m still learning, my automatic reaction is, 'Whoa, I don’t need to put a trigger warning on my body. This is my body. I hold trauma in judgment towards my body.' So, I think overall, it’s a learning experience for everybody. Not just my followers, but for me, too," she says. "It’s important to know that I don’t hold all the answers. No one does."

“I can’t go on and say that I am never going to make a mistake again,” Zazon continues. “It’s always going to be a learning process, and I’m always going to be a student because I don’t live in a marginalized body.”

Leading with honesty

Lancaster decided that she owed it to her followers to address how her body had changed. It was tough, but she'd always promised herself and her community that she would be as transparent and raw as possible, no matter how challenging the subject is.

"When I decided that I was going to make the video, I took a few days to think about what I wanted to encompass in my message and also figure out what I wanted to say that would not trigger anybody," Lancaster says.

"I'm so cautious and careful with the words that I choose to use because I never want to land in that category. I care about my community, and I want to help them. I don't want to trigger them," she continues. "I definitely was a little nervous to open up and just talk about everything. But at the end of the day, I just spoke from my heart, and I tried to explain it. I tried to speak my truth and tell my experience while also validating everybody else."

To her surprise, people reacted to her video with love.

"Bodies are not meant to stay the same, they fluctuate through life and it’s completely normal:) i love you Brit," one user commented on the post.

"You look so strong and so so healthy. You’re nothing but an inspiration. People will always have something to say. Don’t let them dull your shine," another user wrote.