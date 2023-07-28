Morgan Miller is opening up about a "terrifying" health scare her three children recently encountered.

On Friday, the former beach volleyball player shared a video of her children in the hospital and revealed that they got carbon monoxide poisoning earlier this month.

"Receiving a lot of messages so addressing it here…" she began the caption of the post.

The 36-year-old and her husband, former Olympic skier Bode Miller, are parents to twin sons Asher and Aksel, who turn 4 in November, and daughter Scarlet, who turns 2 in December.

In her post, Morgan Miller went on to explain how the whole scenario came about.

"Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER," she wrote.

In the short video, the Miller children sit in their respective hospital beds while hooked up to oxygen machines.

"They were on high flow oxygen for over four hours," Morgan Miller wrote. "It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

In her Instagram Story, Morgan Miller also posted the video, writing alongside it, “Mama’s heart needs a break.” Her family has had several health scares and a major tragedy in recent years.

Last December, Asher was taken to the hospital after he had a seizure caused by a fever.

“Life is constantly walking a knife edge and it’s not something we’re unfamiliar with,” Morgan Miller wrote in her Instagram Story at the time. “Yesterday, Asher had a febrile seizure which scared us half to death. We took that same ambulance to the same hospital we took Emmy to but this time we got to leave with our child.”

In 2018, the Millers’ daughter Emmy died in a drowning accident when she was 19 months old.

What to know about carbon monoxide poisoning

Carbon monoxide, or CO, is a colorless, odorless gas that can be lethal. It's emitted when fuel burns in cars, trucks and many common household appliances, such as stoves, lanterns, grills, fireplaces, gas ranges or furnaces, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CO can build up indoors and become deadly. For this reason, 48 states require carbon monoxide detectors in homes, according to in-home fire safety company First Alert. Incorrectly installed or poorly maintained or ventilated appliances are among the most common causes of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Per the CDC, common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include:

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea

Vomiting

Weakness

Confusion

Chest pain

"People who are sleeping or who have been drinking alcohol can die from CO poisoning before ever having symptoms," the CDC notes.

While anyone can die from CO poisoning, those at highest risk are infants, the elderly and people with certain underlying health conditions.

To protect your family from carbon monoxide poisoning, the CDC advises having a battery-powered detector in your home, that you change its batteries regularly, replace the device itself every five years and that you place it somewhere in your home where it will wake you up if it goes off when you're sleeping.

You should also get any gas, oil or coal-burning appliances checked by a qualified technician every year, make sure all gas appliances in your home are vented properly, and only buy gas appliances with the seal of a national testing agency, per the CDC.