IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has deals up to 85% off must-have items from women-owned businesses

Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus says he is 'cancer free'

"Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love," Hoppus said.
2017 Lollapalooza - Day 2
Hoppus performs during 2017 Lollapalooza at Grant Park on Aug. 4, 2017 in Chicago.Barry Brecheisen / WireImage
/ Source: NBC News
By Tim Fitzsimons

Blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he is "cancer free," six months after beginning chemotherapy.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" Hoppus said on Instagram and Twitter. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

He announced in June that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote at the time.

Just last week, Hoppus shared his discomfort with chemotherapy treatment in a tweet. "Damn," he wrote. "Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal."

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.

Tim Fitzsimons