Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus says he is 'cancer free'

Blink-182 vocalist and bassist Mark Hoppus announced Wednesday that he is "cancer free," six months after beginning chemotherapy.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" Hoppus said on Instagram and Twitter. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

He announced in June that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for three months. “It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote at the time.

Just last week, Hoppus shared his discomfort with chemotherapy treatment in a tweet. "Damn," he wrote. "Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal."

Today I’m grateful to not be going in for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I’d be going in today. “Normally.” Damn. Getting pumped full of poison every three weeks is my normal.

On the 29th I get scanned and will know if it worked.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.