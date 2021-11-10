Tone your core in less than 10 minutes a day with this easy routine

Looking for an ab workout that doesn't require any equipment? Try these five easy exercises. They'll target every part of your abdominals and provide you with a great workout you can do anywhere! Tone your upper abs, lower abs and obliques — all you need is 10 spare minutes a day.

Complete each ab exercise for 12 to 15 repetitions, and do the entire circuit three times for a full core workout. You can work your abs every day, so incorporate this series into your daily routine and embrace the burn!

1. Leg tree climb

In a relaxed bridge position, lift your right leg, pressing knees together. In three counts, walk your hands up your thigh to tap your toe. Reverse your walk so you walk your hands back down your leg, keeping your abs engaged and moving in a slow and controlled motion. Repeat on the opposite leg before moving onto the next exercise.

2. Butterfly crunch

Bring the soles of your feet together and your hands behind your head. Exhale to crunch up, engaging your abdominals and keeping your spine pressed into the ground. Tip: Make this move harder by hovering your feet two inches off the ground.

3. Plank rainbow

Start in a forearm plank with your hips in line with your back and legs — think of your body as one straight line. Keeping knees and thighs pressed together, drop hips to the right and tap on the ground. Then, pike your hips up to a downward-facing dog position and drop hips to the left. Think of it as making an arch, like a rainbow, with your hips as you tap from side to side.

4. Plank oblique crunch

Start in a side plank with your elbow under your shoulder and hips in line with the rest of your body. Bring your left arm and left knee to meet above your hip. Extend your left leg and arm, without resting and repeat for 12-15 reps. Then switch sides perform the same exercise with your right arm and right leg for 12-15 reps.

5. Scissor kicks

This is a great lower-ab workout. Place hands under your low back for support, and extend legs out straight. Cross one foot over the other, then reverse. Once each foot has crossed over and under once, count that as one rep, and straddle legs as wide as you can. Continue for 12-15 reps. Tip: Raise legs up higher to release tension in your low back.

