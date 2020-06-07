Meet the inspiring mother-daughter duo starting their medical careers together

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to one inspiring pair.

In March, Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji made headlines for becoming “the first mother and daughter to attend medical school at the same time and match at the same institution,” according to Kudji Sylvester’s medical school.

The mother-daughter duo both committed to start their medical careers at the LSU Health system in Louisiana. Kudji Sylvester is one of nine incoming family medicine residents at LSU Health Lafayette and Kudji joins 10 other general surgery residents at LSU Health New Orleans, both part of the National Resident Matching Program.

Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji.

For Kudji Sylvester, it’s been a 27-year dream come true. “I've always wanted to be a physician,” the 49-year-old told TODAY. She and her family first came to the U.S. from Ghana when she was two years old and eventually settled in Louisiana. During a family trip back to the West African country, a young girl approached Kudji Sylvester and her mother, asking them to help her sick child, an indelible experience that affirmed her desire to help others. “Seeing that disparity really, it shook me, you know, and it made me want to do something about it.

“But then as life happens, I found myself pregnant with Jasmine when I was 22,” Kudji Sylvester explained. “I had to put my dream of being a physician on hold because I needed a job. I needed to bring in an income. And so that's where being a nurse came in.”

She started her career in healthcare as a nursing assistant for two years, before becoming a registered nurse for eight years and then returning to school again to become a nurse practitioner for nearly a decade. “When Jasmine was in college, I was like, you know what, this is the perfect time for me to pursue my dream of being a physician.” So in 2013, at the age of 43, Kudji Sylvester enrolled at University of Medicine and Health Sciences on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

"Having my mom be the person who does understand (medical school) was great. You're just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process."

Kudji’s journey to medical school was more traditional. As a young girl, she would frequently shadow her mother at work. “Being exposed to patients and being exposed to medicine at such an early age, it wasn't really something I just decided to do. It's just something that was always a part of my life ... so much of it was just natural,” Kudji told TODAY. She started medical school in 2015 two years after her mother, going immediately after her undergraduate studies to Louisiana State University in New Orleans.

The Kudjis supported each other throughout their medical school journeys and their shared experiences brought them closer together. “You learn to really trust one another and the lines of motherhood really get blurred. She becomes my best friend, you know, she becomes my confidante, during the whole process,” Kudji Sylvester pointed out.

“The thing that's difficult about medical school is that not everyone truly understands what you go through during those four to five years that you're there. So having my mom be the person who does understand that was great. You're just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process,” Kudji said.