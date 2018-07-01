3 moms become 'scar sisters' after being living organ donors for daughters

Rollins felt so grateful that her liver cured her daughter, now 18-months-old, of biliary atresia that she wanted to help other families facing the same obstacles.

“You just don’t understand until you go through it,” Rollins, 29, of Columbus, Missouri, told TODAY. “It is nice to be able to compare and understand that what your child has going through is pretty normal.”

Biliary atresia and living donation

When Adeline was born, she seemed perfectly healthy. Days after Rollins brought Adeline home, she noticed her daughter’s poop looked unusual, with a light beige, almost white color. Concerned, Rollins took Adeline to the doctor who diagnosed her with biliary atresia.

Doctors caught the condition early enough to perform a Kasai procedure, which reroutes the bile around the ducts to the intestine. But Adeline never improved and doctors told Rollins that Adeline needed a liver transplant.

“The wait list for livers had grown really long,” Rollins said. “They asked if either my husband or I would be worked up (as a living donor).”

Only three months after receiving her liver transplant, Adeline Rollins started walking for the first time. Mom Margaret Rollins feels grateful she could help her daughter by donating part of her liver. Courtesy Margaret Rollins

When it comes to liver donation, people can donate part of their liver without experiencing any change in their health. That’s because people have more liver than they need, said Dr. Joseph Magliocca, surgical director of the Liver Transplant Program at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The liver regenerates so both donor and recipient end up with a fully functioning liver.

In February, Rollins donated part of her liver to Adeline. This was the first living donation at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta since 2014.

“If you can do this for your child, you would,” Rollins said.

The family noticed an immediate change. Before the transplant, the then 14-month-old could barely move and spent most of her time sleeping. The day after the transplant, she tried rolling around on her stomach. Only three months later, Adeline walked for the first time. Now, she's trying to run.

“If you would have told me that she would be walking less than three months after her transplant, I wouldn’t have believed it,” Rollins said.

After Margaret Rollins donated part of her kidney to her daughter, Adeline, she became a support for other women going through the same thing with their children. Courtesy Margaret Rollins

Paying it forward

While Rollins’ friendship with Navarro started online, the two bumped into each other in the Atlanta hospital and became closer. Julia’s transplant went as well as Adeline’s and the Navarros enjoyed seeing their daughter, now 10 months old, thrive.

“She is always smiling. She wakes up and starts giggling and she is meeting her milestones,” Navarro said.

When Grace Nguyen learned that her daughter, Norah, needed a liver transplant, she felt worried and alone. Norah was also born with biliary atresia, but no one noticed she was jaundiced until she was 2 months old. Doctors performed a Kasai procedure, but it didn’t help. Norah needed a transplant.

“It was overwhelming and scary,” Nguyen, 32, of Lilburn, Georgia, told TODAY.

When Grace Nguyen learned her daughter, Norah, needed a liver transplant, she knew she'd offer hers. Courtesy Grace Nguyen

But she had been following Rollins’ story on Facebook and that provided her with some comfort. When Nguyen went to the hospital to see if she could be a donor for her daughter, she met Navarro.

“We just started talking,” Nguyen said. “It was definitely comforting.”

In the middle of April, Nguyen and Norah underwent their successful transplant. Since her surgery, Norah, now 14 months old, is full of life.

“She loves playing and enjoying food, which she had never had been since she was diagnosed with biliary atresia,” Nguyen said.

The three women feel grateful that their unusual circumstances brought them together as “scar sisters.”

Grace Nguyen was grateful that she knew two women, Margaret Rollins and Analy Navarro, who had daughters with biliary artesia. Courtesy Grace Nguyen

“We felt like we were connected like life-long best friends,” Nguyen said.