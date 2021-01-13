It's week two of the "Rut Buster" series! As a personal trainer, each week, I will continue to expand on moves you've learned the week before. This week, I added dumbbells to a few of the exercises outlined below. If you don't have dumbbells at home, you could use soup cans or water bottles as weights.

The exercises are outlined below and there are videos to demonstrate how to do each move. You've got this! And if you missed the first week's workout, start there.

Monday

Repeat each set three times, then rest for two minutes before moving onto the next set.

Set 1:

Pushup (8)

Front curl to press (8)

Set 2:

Shoulder fly (10)

Alternating shoulder press (15)(go light with weights)

Set 3:

Tricep dip (10-12)

Tricep extensions (10)

To cool down, take a 15-minute walk.

Tuesday

Take a 30-minute walk.

Wednesday

Rest day!

Thursday

Repeat each set three times, then rest for two minutes before moving onto the next set.

Set 1:

Front curl then side curl (8, each count as one rep)

Pushup rows (6)

Set 2: Go light on both of these.

Alternating hammer curls (20)

Alternating front curls (20)

Set 3:

Upright row to failure (This means do as many as you can until you can no longer go. This is "fatiguing" your muscle out, it's a good thing!)

Friday

Take a 30-minute walk.

Saturday

Repeat each set three times, then rest for two minutes before moving onto the next set.

Set 1:

Donkey kicks (25)

Glute bridges (25)

Set 2:

Calf raises (15)

Side lunges (12 total, alternating)

Set 3:

Curtsy lunges (8)

Curtsy pulses (10 each side)

Cool down by walking for 15 minutes.

Check back next week for your week three routine!