'Biggest Loser' trainer Erica Lugo to undergo skin removal surgery

Erica Lugo announced that she will undergo skin removal surgery to remove loose skin on her stomach.

“The Biggest Loser” trainer took to Instagram share the news, remaining candid with her fans and followers about her journey.

“Real, scary and raw transparency post. Nervous AF as I type and share,” she wrote in the caption. “I’ve worked really hard to lose 160 lbs. I’m proud of the muscle I’ve built and I’m more proud that I’ve been able to keep the weight off for 5 years. This is what I look like👉🏽👉🏽this is also what I look like.”

Lugo explained that loose skin has been part of her journey for the last five years and that she has “always been okay with it.” She shared two pics in her post: what people may see on the surface versus how her stomach skin actually looks underneath.

“It’s been my battle scar, but the more I begin to build muscle and get leaner I get the more loose skin builds up,” she wrote. “No amount of exercise or nutrition will help the loose skin pockets on my hips and stomach. I’ve made the decision to get it removed. It wasn’t an easy decision. It’s been something I’ve researched for years. I’ve been back and forth for years and I’m finally scheduled Sept 22nd with @athenixbody and I couldn’t be more nervous, scared but excited!”

She finished her caption, writing, "Just like I do with everything I’ll be tracking every second of this journey. Just had a pre op call to prep myself for all the post op care. 2 weeks until we leave!"

Lugo is certainly no stranger to tough health struggles in her life.

The 33-year-old trainer on “The Biggest Loser” turned her own weight loss experience into a career after losing 160 pounds over the course of two years when she reached her peak weight of 322 pounds in 2013 following the birth of her son. Years after shedding the weight and continuing her efforts, Lugo was diagnosed with stage 2 papillary thyroid cancer in October 2018.

The diagnosis led to her thyroid and 33 lymph nodes being removed on top of radiation treatment, disrupting her career and fitness journey. Despite the bump in the road, Lugo adapted her routine to fit her lifestyle and health condition, carrying the lessons she’s learned into her role as one of the newest trainers on “The Biggest Loser."

There, she focuses on helping people work on their health from the inside and out... no matter their size.