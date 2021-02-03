IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Challenge yourself with this weekly workout plan

It's the last week of the Rut Busters challenge! Are you ready to take it to the next level?
By Erica Lugo

It is the last week of the Rut Busters challenge. Are you ready to step up your fitness game? Check out this weekly workout plan and prepare to really push yourself. Stay committed to your goals and take it one day at a time.

Monday:

Focus on learning compound movements. Working two different muscle groups within an exercise movement. Repeat each circuit three times.

Rut Buster week 4: HIIT cardio

Feb. 3, 202103:27

Circuit 1:

  • Deadlift to upright row (12)
  • Sumo squat to shoulder press (12)

Circuit 2:

  • Curtsy lunge to front raise (6 each side)
  • Side lunge to side raise (4 each side)

Circuit 3:

  • Calf raise to hammer curl (Do as many reps as you can until you no longer can.)

Related

Health & Wellness

Health & WellnessBust through a workout rut with this 7-day plan

Tuesday:

Take a walk for 45 minutes.

Wednesday:

Active recovery. Go swimming or do yoga.

Thursday:

Repeat each circuit three times.

Rut Buster week 4: Final upper body workout

Feb. 3, 202105:06

Circuit 1:

Repeat each circuit three times.

  • Bent over single row (10 each side)
  • Wide bent over row (10 each side)

Circuit 2:

  • Spider curls (12)
  • Pronated curls (12)

Circuit 3:

  • Bent-over fly (8)
  • Supermans (10)

Bonus circuit:

Just do this one at the end.

  • Zottman curls: 30 seconds
  • Hammer curls: 30 Seconds
  • Front curl: 30 seconds

Related

Health & Wellness

Health & WellnessRut Buster: Erica Lugo's week 2 workout plan

Friday:

Walk for 45 minutes.

Saturday:

This is a high-intensity interval training workout. Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

  • High knees: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds
  • Squats: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds

Circuit 2:

  • Wall sit: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds
  • Pushups: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds

Circuit 3:

  • Reverse lunges: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds
  • Mountain climbers: 30 seconds
  • Rest: 10 seconds

I hope this challenge has helped you blast through a workout rut! Feel free to revisit these weekly workout plans whenever you them.

Erica Lugo

Erica Lugo is a personal trainer and founder of Erica Fit Love. She lost more than 130 pounds in 15 months, and hopes to inspire others to start their own health and fitness journeys.