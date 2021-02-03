It is the last week of the Rut Busters challenge. Are you ready to step up your fitness game? Check out this weekly workout plan and prepare to really push yourself. Stay committed to your goals and take it one day at a time.

Monday:

Focus on learning compound movements. Working two different muscle groups within an exercise movement. Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

Deadlift to upright row (12)

Sumo squat to shoulder press (12)

Circuit 2:

Curtsy lunge to front raise (6 each side)

Side lunge to side raise (4 each side)

Circuit 3:

Calf raise to hammer curl (Do as many reps as you can until you no longer can.)

Tuesday:

Take a walk for 45 minutes.

Wednesday:

Active recovery. Go swimming or do yoga.

Thursday:

Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

Bent over single row (10 each side)

Wide bent over row (10 each side)

Circuit 2:

Spider curls (12)

Pronated curls (12)

Circuit 3:

Bent-over fly (8)

Supermans (10)

Bonus circuit:

Just do this one at the end.

Zottman curls: 30 seconds

Hammer curls: 30 Seconds

Front curl: 30 seconds

Friday:

Walk for 45 minutes.

Saturday:

This is a high-intensity interval training workout. Repeat each circuit three times.

Circuit 1:

High knees: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Squats: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Circuit 2:

Wall sit: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Pushups: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Circuit 3:

Reverse lunges: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

Mountain climbers: 30 seconds

Rest: 10 seconds

I hope this challenge has helped you blast through a workout rut! Feel free to revisit these weekly workout plans whenever you them.