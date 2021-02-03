It is the last week of the Rut Busters challenge. Are you ready to step up your fitness game? Check out this weekly workout plan and prepare to really push yourself. Stay committed to your goals and take it one day at a time.
Monday:
Focus on learning compound movements. Working two different muscle groups within an exercise movement. Repeat each circuit three times.
Rut Buster week 4: HIIT cardioFeb. 3, 202103:27
Circuit 1:
- Deadlift to upright row (12)
- Sumo squat to shoulder press (12)
Circuit 2:
- Curtsy lunge to front raise (6 each side)
- Side lunge to side raise (4 each side)
Circuit 3:
- Calf raise to hammer curl (Do as many reps as you can until you no longer can.)
Tuesday:
Take a walk for 45 minutes.
Wednesday:
Active recovery. Go swimming or do yoga.
Thursday:
Repeat each circuit three times.
Rut Buster week 4: Final upper body workoutFeb. 3, 202105:06
Circuit 1:
Repeat each circuit three times.
- Bent over single row (10 each side)
- Wide bent over row (10 each side)
Circuit 2:
- Spider curls (12)
- Pronated curls (12)
Circuit 3:
- Bent-over fly (8)
- Supermans (10)
Bonus circuit:
Just do this one at the end.
- Zottman curls: 30 seconds
- Hammer curls: 30 Seconds
- Front curl: 30 seconds
Friday:
Walk for 45 minutes.
Saturday:
This is a high-intensity interval training workout. Repeat each circuit three times.
Circuit 1:
- High knees: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
- Squats: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
Circuit 2:
- Wall sit: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
- Pushups: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
Circuit 3:
- Reverse lunges: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
- Mountain climbers: 30 seconds
- Rest: 10 seconds
I hope this challenge has helped you blast through a workout rut! Feel free to revisit these weekly workout plans whenever you them.