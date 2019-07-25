Beyoncé was originally scheduled to take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2017, but her pregnancy with twins Sir and Rumi forced a change of plans.

And bringing those babies into the world also changed Beyoncé's body.

So when the superstar singer prepared to play Coachella the following year, she decided to document the transformation she underwent — and it all started when she stepped on the scale.

In a candid clip she shared on her YouTube channel called "22 Days Nutrition," she let the camera have a peek at that usually personal process.

"Good morning, it’s 5 a.m., and this is day one of rehearsals for Coachella," she said while filming the scale. She called the moment "every woman's nightmare."

After the numbers flickered, she got the result: "This is my weight, 175. Long way to go."

But she knew just how to get there thanks to her friend and longtime trainer, Marco Borges, the man who created the program the video borrowed its title from.

"We're going to go 100 percent plant-based from now through Coachella," he said in the video. "We know the power of vegetables; we know the power of plants; we know the power of foods that are unprocessed and as close to nature as possible."

He promised the plan would lead to more energy, better sleep and improved mood, but there's one thing it wouldn't do — leave her feeling full.

Fans who watched Bey's Netflix documentary, "Homecoming," might remember her comments about the food portion of the plan.

"In order for me to meet my goals, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol — and I’m hungry," she said.

But a diet rich in fresh produce wasn't the part of her fitness equation. She also participated in grueling workouts.

"Me getting the weight off was so much easier than getting back in shape and my body feeling comfortable," she noted in the new video.

Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And while "The Lion King" star didn't share her after-weight in the clip, she did demonstrate that she could fit into her gold-lamé "super woman" costume as the big show approached.

Members of the Bey hive might want to adjust their expectations if they decide to take on a similar transformation. The program may be called 22 Days Nutrition, but as the video revealed, Beyoncé followed it intensely for 44 days.

This isn't the first time the "Spirit" singer has opened up about her weight and her body postpartum. Last year, in an essay for Vogue magazine, she explained, "I was 218 pounds the day I gave birth to Rumi and Sir. I was swollen from toxemia and had been on bed rest for over a month."

Which means months before her Coachella rehearsals began, she'd already worked hard to get to where she was on "day one."