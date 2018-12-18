Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Bethenny Frankel is sharing details about a near-fatal allergic reaction she had to seafood that left her thinking she was having a stroke.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star opened up on social media about how some soup left her in the intensive care unit of a Boston-area hospital over the weekend.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted Monday.

“I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

Bethenny Frankel thought she was "dying" from the allergic reaction she had over the weekend to fish. Getty Images

Shortly later, she responded to another Twitter user by saying she would take up the suggestion to also wear a medical ID bracelet that notes her specific allergy.

Frankel, 48, also gave praise to the Newton, Massachusetts, hospital where she was treated, but she joked in another tweet about needing to help the facility buy televisions and more comfortable beds for its “really sick” patients.

The episode has prompted Frankel, founder of the Skinnygirl cocktail brand, to raise awareness about allergies and help provide EpiPens to schools and children's organizations.

"I am all over this. I’ve heard about it and this will be a mission of mine," she said in response to a social media user who pointed out how expensive the life-saving medication is for people who don't have insurance.