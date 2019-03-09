Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 9, 2019, 6:19 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Bethenny Frankel is the first to acknowledge that it's a pretty unsexy diagnosis but she's still asking the Twitterverse to help her figure out how to handle her leaky gut syndrome.

The "Real Housewives of New York City" star and Skinnygirl mogul tweeted that she was diagnosed with the syndrome along with a wheat allergy.

"Just when you thought it couldn’t get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn’t have put on my dating profile. Ok tweeps, hit me with the info," Frankel wrote, adding a kiss emoji.

The term "leaky gut" refers to when the intestines have cracks or holes that allow partially digested food and toxins to affect the nearby tissue. While it's not a medical diagnosis, experts at Harvard Medical School say that it could be an indicator for other gastrointestinal problems.

It has been rough going for Frankel, 48, who has a fish allergy that can be life-threatening. In a recent scare, Frankel drank miso soup, which she was unaware contained any fish. She experienced itchiness and lost consciousness, before being rushed to a Boston-area hospital where she spent two days.

The mom of one, who is famous for saying she gives "zero [expletives]" in the face of controversy, has since spoken out about food allergies. She is urging airlines to stop serving fish and other potentially life-threatening allergens after noticing that bass was being served on one of her flights.

Unfortunately, food allergies and stomach problems haven't been the only woes for Frankel. On Wednesday night's premiere of "RHONY," Frankel broke down in tears, recounting the moment she heard her on-off boyfriend and friend of 30 years, Dennis Shields, had died of an apparent drug overdose last August.

"I've never in my life experienced this moment, this feeling, this hysteria," Frankel said on the show.

Hopefully Bethenny sharing her health problems can help raise awareness and shed light on a condition that people may not realize they have. Here's to hoping she feels better soon!