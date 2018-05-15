1. You can’t always trust a brand’s SPF label.

Both Consumer Reports and the American Academy of Dermatology Association recommend using a sun protective factor (SPF) of 30, at a minimum. Though just because a sunscreen says it has a certain SPF, doesn’t mean you can trust it.

“The problem is, in Consumer Reports testing, a lot of sunscreen we tested didn’t meet the SPF levels printed on the package," Calvo explained.

Out of 73 lotions, sprays and other products the research team tested, 24 showed protection of less than half of their labeled SPF number. Some products that touted an SPF of 50, actually only offered an SPF of 24.

So what should you do? A simple way to address this issue is to re-apply your sunscreen often. Experts suggest slathering on more product every two hours, and immediately after dipping in the pool or getting your skin wet.

You can also avoid this problem by purchasing a sunscreen Consumer Reports has tested to have a reliable SPF number. For their full list, see the detailed report or check out these products.

Anyone can get skin cancer and no one is immune. You should use sunscreen every day if you'll be outside. Getty Images

2. Make sure your sunscreen has the right ingredients.

While you may think you’re doing yourself a favor by opting for mineral-based or "all natural" sunscreens, you might be doing the exact opposite.

“In our tests over the years, so-called 'natural' or mineral sunscreens — those that contain only titanium dioxide, zinc oxide or both as active ingredients — have tended to perform less well than those that have chemical active ingredients, such as avobenzone,” the report noted.

Put simply, look on the back of the sunscreen and identify the main active ingredient. Look for the chemicals avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene or homosalate.