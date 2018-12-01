Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

How to pick the best sunscreen? Use this list from pharmacists

U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times teamed up to help you shop smarter at your local pharmacy.
by Gabrielle Frank / / Source: TODAY

Shopping at the local pharmacy could be overwhelming for some people. There are so many options. How do you know which products are worth the price? U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times, a media resource for the pharmacy industry, teamed up to help you shop smarter with their list of top recommended health products for 2018.

"The Top Recommended Health Products highlight recommendations from pharmacists to help narrow the best choices, making any trip to the drugstore more informed,” said Angela Haupt, the assistant managing editor at U.S. News & World Report.

Best pharmacy picks of 2018: Sunscreen, allergy medication, more

Jun.12.201803:25

Whether it's for dental care, headache or allergy relief, thousands of pharmacists weighed in on the best products on the market today. They evaluated over 1,100 over-the-counter brands in 154 product categories. Before you stock your medicine cabinet for summer, take a quick look at their top picks, outlined below.

Summer products:

Melanoma survivor shares her story after countless skin cancer surgeries

May.01.201803:28

According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., and rates have been rising for the last 30 years. It's important to protect your skin from the sun every day.

Sunscreen: Neutrogena

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen (2-pack)

$13Amazon

Sunburn relief: Solarcaine

Solarcaine Cool Aloe Burn Relief Spray with Lidocaine and Aloe Vera

$9Amazon

Pain relief:

Headache: Advil

Advil Pain Reliever / Fever Reducer, 200mg (360 Tablets)

$16Amazon

There has been reported cardiovascular risks associated with NSAID use. If someone needs to use them for an extended period of time, be sure to speak with a doctor or pharmacist.

Children's pain relief: Children's Tylenol

Children's Tylenol Oral Suspension, Fever Reducer and Pain Reliever

$6Amazon

Proper dosing is important and weight-based; parents should be sure to review instructions, and for children under 2 years old, consult your doctor.

Allergy relief:

Antihistamines: Claritin

Claritin 24 Hour Non-Drowsy Allergy Tablets (70 Count)

$24Amazon

Children's Allergy: Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup

Children’s Zyrtec 24 Hr Allergy Relief Syrup

$11Amazon

Dosing is important, and directions are provided for children as young as 2 years. For younger kids, see a doctor for dosing.

First aid:

Adhesive bandages: Band Aid

Band-Aid Brand Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages (100 count)

$6Amazon

Topical antibiotic: Neosporin

Neosporin + Pain Relief Dual Action Ointment

$8Amazon

For more information, check out Pharmacy Times and U.S. News & World Report's over-the-counter guide.

