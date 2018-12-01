Get the latest from TODAY
Shopping at the local pharmacy could be overwhelming for some people. There are so many options. How do you know which products are worth the price? U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times, a media resource for the pharmacy industry, teamed up to help you shop smarter with their list of top recommended health products for 2018.
"The Top Recommended Health Products highlight recommendations from pharmacists to help narrow the best choices, making any trip to the drugstore more informed,” said Angela Haupt, the assistant managing editor at U.S. News & World Report.
Get the latest from TODAY
Whether it's for dental care, headache or allergy relief, thousands of pharmacists weighed in on the best products on the market today. They evaluated over 1,100 over-the-counter brands in 154 product categories. Before you stock your medicine cabinet for summer, take a quick look at their top picks, outlined below.
Summer products:
According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., and rates have been rising for the last 30 years. It's important to protect your skin from the sun every day.
Sunscreen: Neutrogena
TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.
Sunburn relief: Solarcaine
Pain relief:
Headache: Advil
There has been reported cardiovascular risks associated with NSAID use. If someone needs to use them for an extended period of time, be sure to speak with a doctor or pharmacist.
Children's pain relief: Children's Tylenol
Proper dosing is important and weight-based; parents should be sure to review instructions, and for children under 2 years old, consult your doctor.
Allergy relief:
Antihistamines: Claritin
Children's Allergy: Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup
Dosing is important, and directions are provided for children as young as 2 years. For younger kids, see a doctor for dosing.
First aid:
Adhesive bandages: Band Aid
Topical antibiotic: Neosporin
For more information, check out Pharmacy Times and U.S. News & World Report's over-the-counter guide.