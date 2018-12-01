According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., and rates have been rising for the last 30 years. It's important to protect your skin from the sun every day.

Sunscreen: Neutrogena

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Sunburn relief: Solarcaine

Pain relief:

Headache: Advil

There has been reported cardiovascular risks associated with NSAID use. If someone needs to use them for an extended period of time, be sure to speak with a doctor or pharmacist.

Children's pain relief: Children's Tylenol

Proper dosing is important and weight-based; parents should be sure to review instructions, and for children under 2 years old, consult your doctor.

Allergy relief:

Antihistamines: Claritin

Children's Allergy: Children's Zyrtec Allergy Syrup

Dosing is important, and directions are provided for children as young as 2 years. For younger kids, see a doctor for dosing.

First aid:

Adhesive bandages: Band Aid

Topical antibiotic: Neosporin

For more information, check out Pharmacy Times and U.S. News & World Report's over-the-counter guide.