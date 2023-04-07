Ben Napier is on the mend after undergoing surgery on his shoulder.

Earlier this week, Ben Napier's wife, Erin Napier, shared a photo of her hubby laying on the couch surrounded by stuffed animals while someone brought him a heart-covered piece of paper that had his daughter's name on it.

In the caption, Erin said, "Rotator cuff repaired ✅ Bone spur shaved off ✅ Cartilage trimmed ✅ Best nurse in the biz ✅ ."

In the comments, fans sent their love to the HGTV star. One person wrote, "I bet all those stuffed animals will help with the healing process because they’re stuffed with love."

Another said, "Feel better man."

A third added, "I love all the stuffed animals keeping watch and giving comfort. I especially love the handmade card and hand picked flowers. What a special nurse at work! ❤️ Get better soon Ben!!!"

In a different post, Ben Napier showed off his shoulder, which was covered in Band-Aids, and said that even though he has to go to physical therapy for "seven weeks," he's glad he has his "secret weapon" around, which is his wife.

"I’ve got the BEST nursing staff at my house," he captioned his post. "Gonna be good in no time. #YoureWelcome #SpecialBandaids."

In early March, Erin Napier talked about her husband's condition when she shared a post of Ben Napier building a gym.

She captioned it, "Somehow despite having a torn rotator cuff and us barging in and slowing him down daily, @scotsman.co has been building a gym in the barn and lost many lbs. and holy smokes what a babe with good blood pressure 😄."

Due to his condition, Ben Napier might have to lay off the bear hugs that he's known to give his wife. In December, Erin Napier revealed that her hubby loves to give hugs when she recalled a moment they once had in college.

She said that when she went in to give him a "one-arm side hug," he didn't accept it.

“We were only acquaintances who had spoken four times total, but he said ‘two arms, please!” she jokingly recalled. “He wrapped me in a hug. For the first time I noticed how very big he was — 6 feet 6 inches and nearly 300 pounds. I felt as small as a bird. I could smell the laundry detergent he used, his cologne, and I melted.”